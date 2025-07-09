Brokerages Set LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB) Price Target at $60.67

Shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research analysts have commented on LB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LandBridge

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of LandBridge

In related news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $142,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 70.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

LandBridge Stock Down 1.7%

LB opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. LandBridge has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.