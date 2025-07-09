Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Target Price at $27.44

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.06.

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Up 0.3%

MP opened at $31.14 on Friday. MP Materials has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 144,661 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in MP Materials by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after acquiring an additional 73,297 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.