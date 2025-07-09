Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $43.58

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXRT

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,761.88. This represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,562,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after buying an additional 781,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 187,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 128,745 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 109.7% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 193,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NXRT opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -159.38%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.