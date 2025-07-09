Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $43.58

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.58.
NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXRT
Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,562,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after buying an additional 781,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 187,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 128,745 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 109.7% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 193,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
NXRT opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -159.38%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Residential Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.