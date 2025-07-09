Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $123.67

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 422,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after buying an additional 1,377,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,058,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 12,664.1% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after buying an additional 1,372,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33. Novartis has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

