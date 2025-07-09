Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $123.67

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.67.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Novartis
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis
Novartis Stock Performance
NVS stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33. Novartis has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $124.45.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.