Brokerages Set Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target at $19.17

Shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $10.43 on Friday. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $888.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oric Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $340,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,328.50. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Angie You acquired 26,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $249,745.83. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,745.83. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $416,289. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oric Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 2,597.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

