Brokerages Set Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $11.53

Shares of Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

LUNG stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $109.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.45. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 65.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $32,730.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 273,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,612.07. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 23,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,362.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 117,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,726.86. This represents a 24.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $136,044. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 60,489 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

