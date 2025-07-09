Brokerages Set Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $193.00

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.00.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $133.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $1.1152 dividend. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

