Brokerages Set Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $193.00

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.00.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 0.0%

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $133.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $1.1152 dividend. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.