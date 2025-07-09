Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Price Target at $69.96

Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.7108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

