Brokerages Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Price Target at $109.00

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $31,204.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,357.94. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $18,886,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth about $8,702,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 345,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after buying an additional 84,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $6,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $101.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

