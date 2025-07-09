Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) PT at $41.30

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.30.

YPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 1.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,170,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,071,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima during the fourth quarter worth $89,009,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 23.0% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,722,000 after buying an additional 387,674 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,587,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,500,000 after buying an additional 467,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North of South Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 12.2% during the first quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,387,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,613,000 after buying an additional 150,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YPF opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

