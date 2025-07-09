Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) PT at $41.30

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.30.
YPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.
View Our Latest Report on YPF Sociedad Anonima
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anonima
YPF Sociedad Anonima Price Performance
NYSE:YPF opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $47.43.
YPF Sociedad Anonima Company Profile
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YPF Sociedad Anonima
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.