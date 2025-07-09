BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock Price

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7%

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

