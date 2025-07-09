Buckle (NYSE:BKE) & MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Financial Survey

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Buckle and MINISO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckle 0 1 0 0 2.00 MINISO Group 1 2 3 2 2.75

Buckle presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.88%. MINISO Group has a consensus target price of $24.53, suggesting a potential upside of 33.94%. Given MINISO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Buckle.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckle 15.95% 43.13% 20.57% MINISO Group 13.85% 24.23% 12.84%

Dividends

This table compares Buckle and MINISO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Buckle pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MINISO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MINISO Group pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Buckle and MINISO Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckle $1.22 billion 1.98 $195.47 million $3.89 12.10 MINISO Group $2.33 billion 2.46 $364.10 million $1.11 16.50

MINISO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Buckle. Buckle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MINISO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Buckle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of MINISO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Buckle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of MINISO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Buckle has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MINISO Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MINISO Group beats Buckle on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B. Holt, Modish Rebel, Maven Co-op, and Veece. The company provides services, such as hemming, gift-packaging, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other company stores or its online order fulfillment center. The Buckle, Inc. also sells its products through its website, buckle.com. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991.The Buckle, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

