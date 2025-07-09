Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BFST opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other news, CFO Greg Robertson sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $25,759.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,254.20. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

