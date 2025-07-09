CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Raised to Outperform at William Blair

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial set a $525.00 price objective on CACI International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.31.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $489.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.37. CACI International has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,417,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 91,931.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after buying an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after acquiring an additional 53,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

