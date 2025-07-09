Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after acquiring an additional 201,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after acquiring an additional 639,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,019,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,718,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $323.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $330.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.10.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $306,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,618.65. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.