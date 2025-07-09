Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of Caleres worth $28,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,336,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,259,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 252,140 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 579.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 256,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 804,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 172,568 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Caleres Stock Up 4.1%

Caleres stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.93 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

About Caleres

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.