Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 37,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 21,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Cannabis ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF by 756.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 122,258 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

