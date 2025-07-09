Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,044 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 725.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

