Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

CAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canaan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Canaan Price Performance

Shares of CAN stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Canaan has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $266.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Canaan declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canaan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

