Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Boku (LON:BOKU)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 271 ($3.68) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s current price.

Boku Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BOKU opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.78. Boku has a 52 week low of GBX 144 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.35 ($2.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £788.46 million, a P/E ratio of 109.80 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Boku alerts:

Boku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.