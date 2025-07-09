Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHYM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

