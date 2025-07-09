Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Price

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $717.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $485.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Helen of Troy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 844.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

