Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Netcall in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.11) target price on the stock.
Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.
Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.
The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.
