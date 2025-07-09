Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Netcall in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.11) target price on the stock.

Shares of Netcall stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.14. Netcall has a twelve month low of GBX 81 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 122 ($1.66). The firm has a market cap of £190.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

