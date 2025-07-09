Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Stock Price Up 19.1% – Time to Buy?

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 6,476,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 647% from the average session volume of 867,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Cannabis Wheaton Income alerts:

Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cannabis Wheaton Income had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Wheaton Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Wheaton Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.