Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,233,963 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Carnival were worth $24,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,747,000 after acquiring an additional 877,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

