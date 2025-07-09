Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Stuart Lorimer Sells 1,816 Shares

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer sold 1,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £2,960.08 ($4,024.03).

Carr’s Group Stock Down 0.7%

CARR stock opened at GBX 150.50 ($2.05) on Wednesday. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £146.54 million, a PE ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.63.

Carr's Group (LON:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carr's Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Carr's Group plc will post 8.8356164 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Carr’s Group plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.

Carr’s Group’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers.

