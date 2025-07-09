Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Earns No Recommendation Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Celebrus Technologies Stock Performance

CLBS stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.34. Celebrus Technologies has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 316 ($4.30). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.51.

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Celebrus Technologies had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

Celebrus Technologies Company Profile

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

