Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

Centerra Gold Trading Down 3.5%

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.72 and a 1 year high of C$10.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.