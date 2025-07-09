Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $255,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $249,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 377,383 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,351.32. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,112. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $833.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

