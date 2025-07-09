Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LEU. William Blair began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LEU opened at $173.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.88. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $211.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,474,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 8,075.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 380.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.