Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $105.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Charles Schwab traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.62, with a volume of 7299828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.48.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

