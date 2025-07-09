Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHYM. UBS Group started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. William Blair started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chime Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

