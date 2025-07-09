Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Chime Financial Price Performance

About Chime Financial

NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

