Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Chime Financial stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

