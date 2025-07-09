Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.93.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

