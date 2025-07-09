Chipotle Mexican Grill Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 140,303 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 146% compared to the average daily volume of 57,088 call options.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

