Choose Rain (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Trading Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Choose Rain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Choose Rain Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Choose Rain (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Choose Rain

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

