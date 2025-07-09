Chrysty Esperanza Sells 406 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $28,119.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,821 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,662.46. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chrysty Esperanza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,009 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $169,677.51.

On Monday, May 12th, Chrysty Esperanza sold 7,500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $412,500.00.

Block Price Performance

XYZ stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

