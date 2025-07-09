Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $298.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $321.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $279.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.80 and a 200-day moving average of $282.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

