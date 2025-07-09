CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Stock Price

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SARO. Wall Street Zen lowered StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

SARO opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. StandardAero has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $150,828,732.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,292,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,481,482.60. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StandardAero by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,821,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in StandardAero by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 479,871 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in StandardAero by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

