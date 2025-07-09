Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.70 and traded as high as C$11.64. Cineplex shares last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 211,172 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78. The company has a market cap of C$720.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74.

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

