Citigroup Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $60.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

NASDAQ ON opened at $57.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $378,312,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after buying an additional 2,070,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,461 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

