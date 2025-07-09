Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) & Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Critical Review

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) and Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearwater Paper and Sappi”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Paper $1.38 billion 0.34 $196.30 million $10.33 2.84 Sappi $5.46 billion 0.18 $33.00 million $0.30 5.73

Profitability

Clearwater Paper has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sappi. Clearwater Paper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sappi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Clearwater Paper and Sappi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Paper 9.90% -5.76% -2.10% Sappi 3.25% 9.35% 3.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Clearwater Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Clearwater Paper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Clearwater Paper has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sappi has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clearwater Paper and Sappi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Paper 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sappi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Clearwater Paper currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Clearwater Paper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearwater Paper is more favorable than Sappi.

Summary

Clearwater Paper beats Sappi on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. It sells its products to carton converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. The Consumer Products segment provides a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home tissues. This segment sells its products to retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Sappi

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers. It also provides biomaterials, such as valida, lignin, furfural, and sweeteners, as well as forestry products; and engages in the treasury and insurance business. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.