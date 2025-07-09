Clover Health Investments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 41,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 199% compared to the average daily volume of 13,770 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 365.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,804,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.86. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

