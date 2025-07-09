Clune & Associates LTD. Has $645,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clune & Associates LTD. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.45. The company has a market cap of $786.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

