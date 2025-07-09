Cogent Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,420 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 321% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,287 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COGT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of COGT stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.88. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 11,869.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

