Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Repurchase $150.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $202,122.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,547.96. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

