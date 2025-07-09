Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €98.30 ($115.65) and last traded at €98.20 ($115.53). 473,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €97.00 ($114.12).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.60.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

