Comparing CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) & EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CDW has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CDW and EPAM Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 4 3 0 2.43 EPAM Systems 0 4 11 0 2.73

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CDW currently has a consensus price target of $208.71, suggesting a potential upside of 15.54%. EPAM Systems has a consensus price target of $233.93, suggesting a potential upside of 27.60%. Given EPAM Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than CDW.

93.2% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDW and EPAM Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $21.00 billion 1.13 $1.08 billion $8.07 22.39 EPAM Systems $4.73 billion 2.20 $454.53 million $7.15 25.64

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than EPAM Systems. CDW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 5.10% 54.90% 8.75% EPAM Systems 8.47% 14.15% 11.09%

Summary

EPAM Systems beats CDW on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW



CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. It also provides hardware products comprising notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, collaboration, data storage and servers, and others; and software products, such as cloud solutions, software assurance, application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. In addition, the company offers advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, partner, and telecom services, as well as warranties; delivers and manages mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

About EPAM Systems



EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation services. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. The company serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries EPAM Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

