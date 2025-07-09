Comparing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) & GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GMS and Fastenal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMS 2.09% 16.97% 6.28% Fastenal 15.13% 31.99% 24.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GMS and Fastenal”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMS $5.51 billion 0.75 $115.47 million $2.89 37.83 Fastenal $7.55 billion 6.51 $1.15 billion $1.00 42.84

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than GMS. GMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastenal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GMS and Fastenal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMS 0 9 0 0 2.00 Fastenal 1 9 2 0 2.08

GMS presently has a consensus price target of $101.11, indicating a potential downside of 7.51%. Fastenal has a consensus price target of $48.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Fastenal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fastenal is more favorable than GMS.

Volatility & Risk

GMS has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastenal has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of GMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Fastenal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of GMS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Fastenal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fastenal beats GMS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings. It also provides steel framing products, such as steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of a commercial or institutional building, as well as ancillary products comprising tools, fasteners, insulation, EIFS and stucco, lumber and other wood products, ready-mix joint compound, and safety products. In addition, the company distributes a wallboard, ceilings, steel framing, and construction products, as well as commercial and residential building materials. It also operates through tool sales, rental, and service centers, as well as network of distribution centers. The company serves professional contractors and homebuilders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations customers; non-residential construction market; farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

